SASKATOON -- On top of light snow, a pocket of slightly cooler air hits Saskatoon and area, with temperatures holding shy of the freezing point over the next couple of days.

We will see bright conditions for the most part as we head through the rest of the week, and a warmer weekend sits at the other end.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Snow Clearing

High: -3

Evening: -4

Wednesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -1

Thursday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -7