Snowfall warnings miss us, as we could see just a skiff of snow this morning: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 6:12AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, March 9, 2021 6:13AM CST
SASKATOON -- On top of light snow, a pocket of slightly cooler air hits Saskatoon and area, with temperatures holding shy of the freezing point over the next couple of days.
We will see bright conditions for the most part as we head through the rest of the week, and a warmer weekend sits at the other end.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Snow Clearing
High: -3
Evening: -4
Wednesday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -1
Thursday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -7