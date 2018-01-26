

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning in west-central Saskatchewan.

The following areas could get up to 20 centimeters of snow:

City of Lloydminster

La Ronge - Prince Albert Nat. Park - Narrow Hills Provincial Park

Martensville - Warman - Rosthern - Delisle – Wakaw

Meadow Lake - Big River - Green Lake – Pierceland

Prince Albert - Shellbrook - Spiritwood - Duck Lake

The Battlefords - Unity - Maidstone - St. Walburg

As of 4 a.m., Saskatoon got about five to 10 centimeters of snow. The city deployed eight plows and 17 sanders overnight. Additionally, 28 graders and sidewalk plows were on scene as of 7:00 a.m. The city expects priority roadways to be cleared within 72 hours of the end of the storm.

According to the Highway Hotline, winter driving conditions exist on most highways around Saskatoon, whith a portion of Highway 11 between Saskatoon and Prince Albert showing travel not recommended.

The snow is expected to move northward and eastward, but southern Saskatchewan will see minimal snow, the weather agency says.

While there are currently no warnings in place in the southern part of the province, the Highway Hotline shows that winter driving conditions exist on most highways surrounding Regina, east to the Manitoba border.

