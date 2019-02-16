

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are warning drivers of slippery road conditions following a string of crashes on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to six vehicle collisions from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to police.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Saskatoon area, the Battlefords and Humboldt region.

About 10 cm of snow is expected to fall along the Yellowhead Highway, from Wynyard to the Battlefords.

Police advise drivers to leave extra space between vehicles, as visibility is limited.