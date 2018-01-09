Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday for parts of northern Saskatchewan.

The warning is in effect across the province from as far north as La Ronge all the way south to Melfort. CTV Morning Live weather specialist, Mike Ciona, says a low pressure system developing over Alberta could produce a decent amount of snow in the northwestern regions.

“Not only are we expecting to see up to 15cm of snow, with strong winds, behind this system a ridge of arctic air is moving in, with temperatures set to plummet,” Ciona said.

Environment Canada says the highest snowfall amounts will occur north of the Yellowhead Highway. It added that snow could be heavy at times and spread eastward across the north in the morning before tapering off later in the afternoon as the system moves into Saskatchewan.

If you are driving on the highways, Environment Canada says surfaces could become difficult to navigate and there may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. The weather agency added that visibility is expected to be reduced while driving and drivers should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop.

