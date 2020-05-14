SASKATOON -- The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have announced they will be flying over the city Thursday morning.

The Snowbirds, flying in the traditional nine-plan formation, are scheduled to land in Saskatoon a 10:30 a.m. and will again take off at 1:30 p.m. to head towards northern Alberta.

The iconic Canadian pilot group is on a cross-Canada mission called Operation INSPIRATION.

The goal of the mission is to pay tribute to Canadians on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

Thursday's flight plan will also see the Snowbirds fly past North Batttleford and Lloydminster.