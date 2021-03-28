SASKATOON -- Take advantage of Sunday’s warm temperatures as it won’t last long according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, with snow squalls, and frigid temperatures returning overnight.

The government agency issued a special weather statement for the City of Saskatoon calling for “active spring weather” overnight Sunday through early Tuesday which includes heavy snow, blowing snow and freezing rain.

Strong to severe winds is expected for southern Saskatchewan with westerly winds gusting up to 80 km/h, the agency said.

“As the cold front begins to enter the province by Monday morning, strong to severe northwesterly wind gusts as high as 90 to 100 km/h will spread from west to east across the province,” according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The strongest winds will stretch from the Battlefords to Kindersley and then southeast towards Estevan, according to the weather statement.

On Monday, snow squalls and heavy flurries are expected with five to 10 centimetres of snow across the Yellowhead Corridor, the agency said, adding blowing snow may reduce visibility so travel will be particularly hazardous across the province.

Conditions are expected to improve throughout the day on Tuesday, according to the weather statement.

