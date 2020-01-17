SASKATOON -- Central sections of the province could see 2-4 cm of snow Friday as a low pressure system churns through.

Temperatures are milder than we’ve seen the las few days, but will fall again overnight.

The weekend will see wind chills pushing back into the minus 40 range. Things finally shift Monday, with unseasonable warmth rolling in.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Snow

High: -19 C

Evening: -21 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -27 C

Afternoon High: -24 C

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -34 C

Afternoon High: -21 C