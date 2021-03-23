Advertisement
Snow slides in, leaving us a fresh blanket to wake to Tuesday morning: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 6:23AM CST
SASKATOON -- Strong winds are pushing wind chill values toward the minus-twenties in the Saskatoon region, with colder air further north.
Our yo-yo forecast will continue this week as we bounce between warm spring days and snowy ones.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today –AM Snow
High: -1
Evening: -2
Wednesday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 8
Thursday – Rain/Snow Mix
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 2