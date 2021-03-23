SASKATOON -- Strong winds are pushing wind chill values toward the minus-twenties in the Saskatoon region, with colder air further north.

Our yo-yo forecast will continue this week as we bounce between warm spring days and snowy ones.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –AM Snow

High: -1

Evening: -2

Wednesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 8

Thursday – Rain/Snow Mix

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 2