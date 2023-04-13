Snow mold season hits Saskatoon

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus

A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London