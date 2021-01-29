Advertisement
Snow dusts the City of Bridges through the early morning: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, January 29, 2021 5:56AM CST
SASKATOON -- More pronounced flurries push north of Saskatoon through the later portion of the morning and into the afternoon, while we should see the snow stop before noon.
Temperatures hover around the seasonal mark today, as we prepare for a much more palatable weekend than last.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Snow Showers
High: -9
Evening: -11
Friday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -12
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -19
Afternoon High: -8