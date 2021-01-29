SASKATOON -- More pronounced flurries push north of Saskatoon through the later portion of the morning and into the afternoon, while we should see the snow stop before noon.

Temperatures hover around the seasonal mark today, as we prepare for a much more palatable weekend than last.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Snow Showers

High: -9

Evening: -11

Friday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -12

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -8