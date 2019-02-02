

City crews are gearing up for more snow, as Environment Canada issued another snowfall warning for Saskatoon on Saturday, predicting up to 10 cm over the weekend with heavy snowfall expected through Saturday night.

Crews are continuing work to try and keep major roadways clear, according to the City of Saskatoon. With temperatures forecasted around minus 20 degrees, moisture and cold temperatures create a high risk for ice at busy intersections and high traffic locations.

There are 10 high speed plows, 31 graders, 20 sanders and 10 sidewalk plows available to clean up priority streets. The city says that if the winter storm affects conditions on Circle Drive or Idylwyld Dr., all resources will be focused on those roadways to keep traffic moving. Other priority streets such as College Dr., 22 St., and 8 St. will be graded within 72 hours of the end of the storm.

The city says that drivers can expect bridges, ramps, overpasses and high traffic intersections to be icy. Transit routes may also be affected by the adverse conditions.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use extra caution during these winter conditions and to watch for the blue and amber flashing lights on road maintenance equipment. It is not recommended to pass maintenance vehicles and drivers should remain at least 15 metres back of equipment.

Residents can find up to date road restrictions and service alerts on the city’s website, or call the 24 hour customer service centre at 306-975-2476.

Based on a report by Stephanie Villella