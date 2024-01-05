Snow blankets parts of the province

Winter was slow to arrive this year, but it is finally here in many parts of the province .

Brian Proctor, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says there have been a couple of phenomena affecting the weather which may explain the snow’s delayed arrival.

“We have had a really strong el nino that has been developing down in the pacific and that has been flooding much of the northern pacific and north east pacific with very very warm air,” Proctor said.

Proctor says while the snow may not receive a warm welcome from most people, he is certain farmers will take as much snowfall as possible this year.

He says while the snow will help alleviate some concerns farmers face, the amount of snow is nowhere close to enough.

“It is going to start to help or address the issue but longer term it is not even close to what we really require to move forward in the future,” Proctor said.

Lyle Karasiuk, director of public affairs at Parkland Ambulance, says they haven’t seen an unexpected number of calls but he encourages drivers to keep in mind a change in road conditions.

“We know we haven’t had a lot of snow but certainly the amount we are going to get and are getting is going to make driving a little more difficult for you,” Karasiuk said.

Proctor says to expect abnormal driving conditions as snow begins to accumulate on the highways as opposed to slippery roads caused by frost, which we have been used to.

“It is a bit of a change for us and something we need to be cognisant of moving forward but it is not something that people that live in Saskatchewan aren’t used to,” Proctor said.

He says we can expect to see about two weeks of cooler weather before temperatures begin to warm up again.