Update: After seeing questions about whether Snoop Dogg was in fact the person in the video, we have reached out to the performer and the person tagged in the video, who appears to be his videographer, for clarification.

Snoop Dogg posted a video to Instagram of himself skating at the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink in advance of his performance at SaskTel Centre on Tuesday.

After an early tumble, he proclaims himself a “world class” athlete ready to hit the “hockey field.”

Snoop Dogg has shown a growing interest in hockey – even trying his hand in the broadcast booth at a recent Los Angeles Kings game. He also wore a Saskatoon Blades jersey during his show.

The dee-oh-double-g doesn’t just appreciate Canada’s ice. The rapper, who openly shares his love of marijuana, posted to Instagram reminiscing of his time in Toronto when Canada officially legalized the drug last year.

Warning: The video contains strong language.