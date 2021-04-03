SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call Saturday afternoon to investigate an extinguished fire in the 200 block of Sylvian Way.

The fire started on a deck and caught the exterior siding on fire, according to SFD.

The department says occupants extinguished the fire with a garden hose and a fire extinguisher.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire started from "smoking material" being placed in a planter with peat moss as a disposable container.

The estimated damage of the fire is $10,000 and no injuries are being reported.

SFD is encouraging people to use proper containers when throwing out smoking material.

The fire department recommends a non-combustible container such as a glass jar with water and a lid to submerge and wet the smoking materials.

Peat moss and planters are discouraged by the SFD as a way to dispose items as peat moss in soil can be quite dry and easily ignitable.