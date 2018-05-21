Parks Canada says the smoke from the ongoing Rabbit Creek wildfire in Prince Albert National Park is expected to increase in the District of Lakeland, and is warning of road closures.

The Lakeland and District Fire Department says increased smoke is expected in the area as the Rabbit Fire continues to burn in Prince Albert National Park.

Due to an increase in smoke, Parks Canada says Sandy Lake and Narrows campgrounds remain under an evacuation alert.

As of Tuesday, May 22, the following areas will be closed as a precautionary measure due to the risk of increased smoke in the area:

Highway 263 from narrows road south to Cookson Road/hwy 240 including all trails and campsites between the freight trail and east boundary of prince albert national park.

All backcountry areas in Prince Albert National Park.

The area west of the Hanging Heart Lakes turnoff including Kingsmere/Northshore Road, Kingsmere Lake and Kingsmere River

The fire is not a threat at this time. Parks Canada says the fire is approximately over 17 thousand hectares in size.

Additional crews from the province as well as the Little Red First Nation, Alberta and Ontario have been called in to help battle the wildfire.