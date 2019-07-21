

CTV Saskatoon





The Western Development Museum in Saskatoon was evacuated on Sunday afternoon after a report of a fire.

Fire crews received a call reporting a smoke smell in the museum around 1 p.m. When they arrived there was a burnt electrical smell in the lobby.

Crews determined that the smell was coming from an overheated motor in an air handling unit. Some parts of the building also lost power.

Museum and city officials are on scene investigating the cause of the inciden.

There were no injuries reported during this incident.