

CTV Saskatoon





Police and Transport Canada are investigating after a small plane made an emergency landing on a highway near Shellbrook, Sask.

The landing happened on Sunday afternoon around 1:40 on Highway 240. The Piper Cherokee 6 was able to land safely, but one of the wings did clip a road sign before the plane came to rest in a field.

The 41-year-old pilot from Clavet was not injured and no one else was on board.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Shellbrook is about 45 kilometres west of Prince Albert.