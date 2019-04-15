

The Canadian Press





REGINA - Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says government members will be choosing their words more carefully after one of his ministers spoke to an anti-abortion group.

Minister of Rural and Remote Health Greg Ottenbreit recently told a pro-life convention in his Yorkton-area constituency that he would "continue the fight."

His remarks come as the province is reviewing a proposal to provide universal coverage of the abortion drug Mifegymiso.

Moe says he spoke to Ottenbreit on the weekend and that from now on he will chose his words differently to reflect that he is a minister of the Crown who speaks to government policies.

Ministers who attend events should either bring greetings on behalf of the government or listen to their concerns, says Moe.

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling for Ottenbreit to either no longer attend anti-abortion events or step aside from his portfolio.

Moe said Ottenbreit will not be removed from the role.

"I think ministers understand that maybe a small line has been crossed here and we should ensure that as we more forward that we are very prudent in doing exactly what we are here to do," said Moe.

"That's represent all of the people's views in the province of Saskatchewan."