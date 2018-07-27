Workers in Saskatchewan are earning slightly more, on average, according to Statistics Canada.

The most recent numbers show in May, the average weekly earnings in the province were $1,010 — an increase of 1.1 per cent year-over-year.

Quebec posted the largest year-over-year income increase of 3.5 per cent. An average Quebec worker’s weekly earnings are $929.

Saskatchewan has the fourth highest average income in Canada. Workers in Alberta earn the most, with an average weekly income of $1,150.

Canada saw a year-over-year weekly wage increase of 2.9 per cent, with the average Canadian earning $998.

The report said Canada’s jump in earnings were due to wage growth, changes to average hours worked and the level of job experience.

The retail sector led income growth, an increase of 5.8 per cent since last May.