Small grass fire in Corman Park contained
Published Saturday, May 16, 2020 1:26PM CST
Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a small grass fire in Corman Park on May 16. (Chad Leroux/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a small grass fire in the Furdale district of Corman Park on Saturday morning, according to a news release.
The fire was contained to an area of brush and miscellaneous items in the yard and was brought under control within 12 minutes, the fire department says.
It is believed the fire was accidentally set.
No injuries were reported.