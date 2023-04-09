'Slumped over the steering wheel': Sask. man heading back to court on drunk driving charges
A man who twice escaped a drunk driving conviction is heading to court for a fourth time on the charge following an appeal court decision.
James Macfie was charged in June 2018, but the trial judge threw out the breathalyzer results because he said the RCMP didn’t have an “objectively reasonable” basis to arrest him and administer the test. He also found Macfie’s right to retain legal counsel had been infringed.
The Crown appealed the decision twice — first to the Court of Queen’s Bench, where they were rejected, then to the Appeal Court of Saskatchewan, which has overturned the decision to discard the breathalyzer results. Macfie will now head back to court to prove his right to an attorney was infringed.
According to court records, Constable Keven Carreau was on his way home at the end of his shift at about 4:40 a.m. in the town of Birch Hills when he saw Macfie’s truck parked “the wrong way” at the Co-op.
He found Macfie slumped over the steering wheel with an unlit cigarette in his hand and an open bottle of beer in the centre console. Carreau said he seemed confused when awoken, his speech was slurred at first, his eyes were bloodshot and that Macfie smelled of alcohol.
Carreau arrested him and brought him to the station to administer a breath test.
According to Chief Justice Robert Richards, who wrote the decision, there were some unsuccessful efforts to put him in contact with a lawyer before he was given the breathalyzer. He failed it, twice.
At trial, the judge argued that Carreau’s conclusion about Macfie was subjective and not objective. He said the constable was tired at the end of his shift, and not investigating the situation thoroughly.
The trial judge said there was no evidence Macfie’s speech continued to slur after he was first woken up, there was no evidence that he actually drove, only that he parked in an unusual way; no evidence of him having difficulty walking or balancing, and no evidence he had any comprehension problems.
“The trial judge summed it up by noting that the totality of sleeping with an unlit cigarette in his hand, very bloodshot eyes, the smell of alcohol, manner of parking and initial slurring upon arousal, did not, in these circumstances, amount to reasonable and probable grounds because they were not capable of supporting the officer’s belief that Mr. Macfie had driven while impaired or over the legal limit,” Richards writes.
By rejecting the assumptions that led to Macfie’s arrest and the breathalyzer test, there was nothing left to make the charges stick, says Richards.
When the Crown tried to appeal to what was then the Court of Queen’s Bench, they were rejected.
“The function of a summary conviction appeal court is not to re-litigate or second-guess the decision of the trial judge who hear the case in the first instance,” the judge wrote at the time.
They found a more sympathetic audience in the provincial Court of Appeal, whose decision was released this month.
You don’t need bulletproof evidence to administer a breathalyzer, Roberts says. The bar just isn’t that high.
“‘Reasonable grounds’ is a less demanding standard that signifies what has been described as the point at which probability replaces suspicion,” he said.
Though there are many indicators of impaired driving, there’s no formal checklist for what police have to observe in a driver before their belief becomes objective, Richards says.
“The absence of one or more of those indicators will not necessarily be fatal to the Crown’s position.”
With the appeal granted, the case will go back to the Court of King’s Bench to address the question of whether Macfie’s right to legal counsel was infringed.
