It's back-to-school time for many students in Saskatoon, and police are warning drivers to slow down, as school zone speed limits are back in effect.

Drivers must slow down to 30 kilometers an hour in school zones. The lower speed limit is in effect from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Police say about 2300 school zone speeding tickets were issued last year. Officers will be outside multiple schools Tuesday to ensure drivers are obeying the rules.