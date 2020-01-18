SASKATOON -- After a Friday night snow fall that covered Saskatoon in around seven cm of snow, the city is asking drivers to use caution while roadways are cleared.

City crews worked overnight to clear priority streets like Circle Dr., 22 St., Idylwyld Dr., College Dr., and 8 St.

The extreme cold, combined with moisture from the snow, may cause ice on bridge decks, freeway ramps, overpasses and high-traffic intersections. The city says crews are sanding roadways, but salt is not effective at the current frigid temperatures and sand is not sticking to the road.

Drivers are being asked to slow down and use caution while roads remain snowy and icy.