SASKATOON -- New documents obtained by the Saskatchewan NDP shows a long list of maintenance requests made by hospital staff.

The maintenance requests, acquired through a Freedom of Information Request by the NDP, include issues such as missing ceiling tiles, leaky pipes and holes in the floor.

One of the issues that NDP leader Ryan Meili said “stood out” to him involved uneven floors at St. Paul’s Hospital.

The maintenance issue was filed Oct. 2, 2019 and reads: “Staff chairs roll to south east corner so much so that staff have to hold on to their desks to stop themselves from rolling. Staff starting to complain of sore arms from holding themselves in place.”

“While it sounds kind of comical, it would be a pretty unpleasant work experience,” Meili told reporters Wednesday morning.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said that specific issue hasn’t been fixed, and doesn’t have a timeline of when it would be addressed.

“We do see some shifting in floors, where it becomes unlevel. So it’s not entirely unusual, but certainly it is concerning and we are looking into,” said Derek Miller, executive director of Infrastructure Management for the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Miller said infrastructure issues get fixed based on how urgent the request is.

The NDP is pointing to the province to quickly fix the repairs, to avoid issues from worsening.

“We walk through the halls of these hospitals and they’re absolutely packed. So when you add infrastructure problems to that level of patient pressure, it’s a very dangerous recipe. We’re concerned,” Meili said.

According to the government’s most recent health facility assessment, $140-million worth of repairs are needed at RUH and $94-million worth of repairs are at St. Paul’s.