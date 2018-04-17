

CTV Saskatoon





Snowy weather left traffic on a north-central Saskatchewan highway backed up for about 15 kilometres at one point today.

RCMP said in a news release sent at about 1:45 p.m. the vehicles were backed up on Highway 40, west of Krydor, Sask. The backup had eased as of about an hour later, but an RCMP spokesperson noted to CTV News that traffic was still congested on the highway.

No collisions in the area had been reported, but Mounties advised drivers to expect delays due to slippery roads and snowy weather.

Krydor is located roughly 100 kilometres north of Saskatoon.