Saskatoon residents woke to a fresh coat of snow on Tuesday morning over top of Monday’s freezing rain, making for slippery conditions for drivers.

Overnight, crews were applying de-icing materials to priority one and priority two streets, that includes freeways, roads for access for emergency services and hospitals and major roadways and busy roadways like Broadway or Fairlight drive.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is asking drivers to give themselves extra time, and to slowly test their braking and steering before heading out at a normal pace.

The Highway Hotline website is also reporting that seasonal driving conditions exist for most of the highways in the province.