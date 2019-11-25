SASKATOON – An icy mix greets us as this last week of November begins.

Temperatures hover around the freezing point this afternoon, with the risk of mixed precipitation overnight.As the week moves on we’ll see highs revert to more seasonal values.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: 0 C

Evening: -2 C

9 p.m.: -2 C

Tuesday –Cloudy

Morning Low: -6 C

Afternoon High: -2 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9 C

Afternoon High: -6 C