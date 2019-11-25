Slick streets and dropping temps: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 6:27AM CST
SASKATOON – An icy mix greets us as this last week of November begins.
Temperatures hover around the freezing point this afternoon, with the risk of mixed precipitation overnight.As the week moves on we’ll see highs revert to more seasonal values.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: 0 C
Evening: -2 C
9 p.m.: -2 C
Tuesday –Cloudy
Morning Low: -6 C
Afternoon High: -2 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -9 C
Afternoon High: -6 C