SASKATOON: Halloween is a spooky day, and the forecast for Saskatoon is a little scary!

Warmer air pushes into the prairies today, but with precipitation possible, it could spell slippery conditions for trick or treaters this evening.

A Rain/snow mix will move in from the northwest, bringing the moisture with it. Expect moderate winds to continue.

Overnight the mild conditions stick around as we bottom out with a low of minus three degrees.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:  

  • Today – PM snow showers
  • High: 2 C
  • Evening: 1 C
  • 9pm: -1 C
  • Friday – Partly Cloudy
  • Morning Low: -3 C
  • Afternoon High: 2 c
  • Saturday – Partly Cloudy
  • Morning Low: -5 C
  • Afternoon High: 2 C