Slick-or-treat: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 7:57AM CST
SASKATOON: Halloween is a spooky day, and the forecast for Saskatoon is a little scary!
Warmer air pushes into the prairies today, but with precipitation possible, it could spell slippery conditions for trick or treaters this evening.
A Rain/snow mix will move in from the northwest, bringing the moisture with it. Expect moderate winds to continue.
Overnight the mild conditions stick around as we bottom out with a low of minus three degrees.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – PM snow showers
- High: 2 C
- Evening: 1 C
- 9pm: -1 C
- Friday – Partly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -3 C
- Afternoon High: 2 c
- Saturday – Partly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -5 C
- Afternoon High: 2 C