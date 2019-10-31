SASKATOON: Halloween is a spooky day, and the forecast for Saskatoon is a little scary!

Warmer air pushes into the prairies today, but with precipitation possible, it could spell slippery conditions for trick or treaters this evening.

A Rain/snow mix will move in from the northwest, bringing the moisture with it. Expect moderate winds to continue.

Overnight the mild conditions stick around as we bottom out with a low of minus three degrees.

