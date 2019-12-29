SASKATOON -- Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean Champêtre County is losing their holiday spirit, deciding to offer their holiday themed sleigh rides into the New Year.

"People have just been calling to see if they can have a spot to give the sleigh rides a try, so the demand is there," Francine Edmondson with Champêtre County said.

They vacation farm scheduled rides until December 29, but with the increased popularity, they are considering keeping the event running.

"People love it, we enjoy meeting all the people and showing them what Saskatchewan… has to offer."

Champêtre County has offered the rides for two years now after deciding to utilize some of their animals that had some free time during the holidays.

"We had two horses, two Clydesdales that weren’t doing so much in the winter time. We knew we had something to offer, but how do you get people out to see everything else on the property?" said Edmondson. "Christmas is one horse open sleigh, here its two horse."

Rides are $20 for adults, $10 for children five to 13 and free for kids under four.