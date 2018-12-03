

CTV Saskatoon





The Optimist Hill Campaign is fundraising for a second lift at the 70-foot ski hill expected to open in January at Diefenbaker Park.

“Nathan and I grew up snowboarding as kids every day and to have that available to kids in Saskatoon who can’t make the drive to North Battleford is absolutely amazing,” said Anthony Thoen, a project manager alongside his brother, Nathan.

“I think it’s going to be a place where the community comes together in winter and gets people enjoying Saskatoon winter. We’ve got snow, it’s cold, so we might as well enjoy it,” Anthony said.

The hill is the brainchild of the Optimist Club, a not-for-profit community development organization.

Beyond downhill skiing and snowboarding, it will have a terrain park, tubing lane and tobogganing slope. Below the hill there will be cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails.