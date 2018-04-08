

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League has yet to make a decision about the league’s championship after a deadly collision between the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus and a semi-truck on Friday evening.

SJHL president Bill Chow said he expects a decision on how to handle the final will be made within a few days.

The Broncos were travelling to Nipawin for Game 5 of the league’s semifinal matchup with the Nipawin Hawks when the crash occurred. It killed 15 people and sent 14 more to hospital.

The Hawks were leading the Broncos 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. The Estevan Bruins have already advanced to the league final.

A vigil is scheduled at the Broncos’ home arena on Sunday night.

With files from The Canadian Press