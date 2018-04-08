SJHL hasn’t made decision on 2018 championship after fatal crash
The inside of the Elgar Petersen Arena, the home of the Humboldt Broncos is seen in Humboldt Sask. on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened when a tractor-trailer collided with a hockey team bus at a Saskatchewan highway intersection in a horrific crash that killed 15 people, including players and the coach of the Humboldt Broncos.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 1:01PM CST
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League has yet to make a decision about the league’s championship after a deadly collision between the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus and a semi-truck on Friday evening.
SJHL president Bill Chow said he expects a decision on how to handle the final will be made within a few days.
The Broncos were travelling to Nipawin for Game 5 of the league’s semifinal matchup with the Nipawin Hawks when the crash occurred. It killed 15 people and sent 14 more to hospital.
The Hawks were leading the Broncos 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. The Estevan Bruins have already advanced to the league final.
A vigil is scheduled at the Broncos’ home arena on Sunday night.
With files from The Canadian Press