Robert Doucette was taken from his home and family when he was four-months-old.

“My family looked for me for 20 years,” he said.

He’s one of 20,000 other indigenous and Metis Canadians who were forcibly removed from their homes between the 1950s and 1990s and sent to live with non-indigenous families. Victims were put into residential schools and stripped of their culture as a part of what’s called the '60s Scoop.

On Friday, Justice Michel Shore approved an $875 million settlement after a national hearing was called in Saskatoon as a way to apologize to victims.

The settlement will be divided with $750 million to compensate survivors; $50 million will go towards an Indigenous healing foundation and the rest of the money will be allocated to cover legal fees.

Doucette said the settlement doesn’t include all those affected.

“As far as Metis are concerned, we are cut out of the compensation; we will not see a dime. However, we're not good enough to get compensation, but we're good enough to get healed through the foundation? I think that’s ridiculous,” Doucette said.

Others have said the settlement was the right decision.

“There’s no amount of money that will ever make up for the loss, the harm the trauma but this settlement is a gesture towards reconciliation,” said Melika Popp, who is also a '60s Scoop survivor.

Tony Merchant, whose firm represented a number of victims, has said he agrees with Popp.

“The government of Canada and the court should be commended. This is a good settlement, a good settlement for '60s Scoop survivors, good for indigenous people, good for all of Canada because it’s part of bringing Canada together,” Merchant said.

At the end of May, a hearing is set to be held in Ontario for specific First Nations, who were not included in the Saskatoon hearing.

Merchant said he is confident the Ontario judge will also approve the settlement. If it is approved, there will be a mandatory 30 day appeal process.

Based on a report by CTV’s Stephanie Villella.