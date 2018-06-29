

CTV Saskatoon





Six people have died after a head-on crash near Elrose on Friday afternoon.

The bodies of two adults and three children were located in one of the SUVs involved in the crash; the woman driving the other SUV and sole occupant was also killed. There were no other people in either vehicle.

The crash happened on Highway 4 north of Elrose before 5 p.m., prompting STARS Air Aimbulance to be called to the scene.

Traffic on the highway is still restricted as police reconstructionists are still on scene.

Mounties say there will be no further updates on the crash tonight.

Elrose is about 156 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.