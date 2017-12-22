Six arrested after police search North Battleford home
Six people have been arrested after police seized guns, weapons and what’s suspected to be cocaine from a North Battleford home early Friday.
RCMP, with help from Saskatoon police, searched the home on the 1000 block of 109th Street starting at 5:15 a.m.
A substance suspected to be cocaine, evidence tied to drug trafficking, guns and other weapons were seized, and six people were arrested, Mounties said in a news release.
No charges have been laid.
Police are still investigating.
