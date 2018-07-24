Sisters have filled a desk with essential products and placed it in a Saskatoon alleyway for people in need to use.

The “care desk” has food, water, clothes, hygiene products and medicine inside the drawers.

“There’s never a closing time,” said Jessika Agioritis, who started the desk with her sister, Mia.

“Nobody else has to assist anyone. It’s just come and go, as you please.”

Agioritis said she started the care desk because she knows what it’s like to go without food. For a period in her life, she lived in a one-bedroom apartment with eight other people. Her only source of food was from the shelter, but she said the shelter closed at 4 p.m., so if she did not get there on time, she did not eat.

She said she wanted to create a space that was available 24 hours.

The sisters set up the desk last week near the intersection of Eighth Street East and Dufferin Ave. Agioritis said dozens of people have since used the desk.

“The food, water, hygiene stuff is gone pretty much every day,” she told CTV News

The sisters say they are able to keep the drawers full through donations.

Agioritis said she and her sister hope other people will be inspired to set up care desks in different neighbourhoods across Saskatoon.