Advertisement
Sinkhole snarls traffic at busy Saskatoon intersection
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 10:34AM CST
(Dale Cooper/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- A sinkhole that opened up at one of the city's busiest intersections lead to headaches for drivers Thursday morning.
Traffic was being diverted as a city crew worked to repair the damage to the road where Eighth Street East meets Broadway Avenue.
- Saskatoon braces for potential record-breaking weekend blizzard
- Saskatoon 'curber' who sold vehicles without licence and misled buyers hit with over $17,000 in fines
The sinkhole formed after a water main break, according to the city.