Signs of COVID-19 increase in Saskatoon wastewater

​A research team monitoring Saskatoon wastewater has detected a rise in coronavirus.

The samples collected by the University of Saskatchewan researchers showed a nearly 10 per cent increase in viral material during the latest reporting period which ended on March 2.

Omicron continues to be the dominant straiin found in the samples, with 78 per cent attributed to the BA.1 variant and 19 per cent to BA.2.

The climb comes after a 62 per cent drop was reported over the previous reporting period.