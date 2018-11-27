The case of the man accused in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been adjourned again.

Jaskirat Sidhu, 29, is facing 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He was behind the wheel of the semi that collided with the Broncos' bus in April.

Sidhu is out on bail in Calgary under strict conditions which include surrendering his passport and a driving ban.

The case is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 18 in Melfort.

He has yet to enter any pleas.