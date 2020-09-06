SASKATOON -- Following two years of bottleneck traffic on a main artery of Saskatoon, the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge fully opens Sunday Sept. 6.

The two-year, $20 million rehabilitation project on the 54-year-old, 600-foot bridge is complete two months ahead of schedule, said the city of Saskatoon in a news release.

According to the city, the project included a resurfacing of the Idylwyld Drive ramp over 19th Street to First Avenue, widening of the pedestrian walkways and taller barriers to protect those using the walkway, a new drainage system to reduce puddles and splashing on the bridge.

Piers on the bridge were also strengthened as well as concrete deck repairs and asphalt replacement.

In a news release the city said crews will remain on site over the next couple of weeks to complete some minor work and clean-up following the bridge opening.

The Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge officially opened in 1966 and was renamed in 2001 in honour of Senator Sidney L. Buckwold, who was Saskatoon’s mayor when the bridge was built.