SASKATOON -- Winds should be less of a factor across most of the province today. Expect wind to blow out of the Northwest at 20 km/h.

Spring's soggy swan song wraps up Saturday when summer officially begins.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today - Mostly Cloudy

High: 14 C

Evening: 14 C

Friday - Cloudy

Morning Low: 6 C

Afternoon High: 17 C

Saturday - Partly Cloudy

Morning Low - 6 C

Afternoon High - 17 C