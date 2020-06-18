Advertisement
Showers slide to the Northeastern band of Saskatchewan: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 6:30AM CST
SASKATOON -- Winds should be less of a factor across most of the province today. Expect wind to blow out of the Northwest at 20 km/h.
Spring's soggy swan song wraps up Saturday when summer officially begins.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today - Mostly Cloudy
High: 14 C
Evening: 14 C
Friday - Cloudy
Morning Low: 6 C
Afternoon High: 17 C
Saturday - Partly Cloudy
Morning Low - 6 C
Afternoon High - 17 C