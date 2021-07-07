Advertisement
Showers slide through this morning, with sunshine peeking through later: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, July 7, 2021 5:49AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures will revert to the much warmer levels we've grown accustomed to by Wednesday afternoon, as we head for the high twenties.
By the weekend, get ready to see those values soar into the plus thirty range again with more sunshine.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Rain Clearing / PM Partly Sunny
High: 27
Evening: 25
Thursday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 28
Friday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 30