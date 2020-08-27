Advertisement
Showers slide in today from the west: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 6:01AM CST
SASKATOON -- A low pressure system is tracking into our region, with moderate winds in tow. Temperatures stay in the high teens today.
The afternoon rains will clear by this evening, setting us up for a sunny one on Friday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – PM Showers
High: 19
Evening: 16
Friday – Sunny
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 23
Saturday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 30