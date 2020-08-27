SASKATOON -- A low pressure system is tracking into our region, with moderate winds in tow. Temperatures stay in the high teens today.

The afternoon rains will clear by this evening, setting us up for a sunny one on Friday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – PM Showers

High: 19

Evening: 16

Friday – Sunny

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 30