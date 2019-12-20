Short and sweet, we head into the longest night of the year with mild temperatures: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, December 20, 2019 9:35AM CST Last Updated Friday, December 20, 2019 9:37AM CST
SASKATOON -- Most of the province will see highs reaching into plus territory this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll see a continuation of the above seasonal weather, in fact the mild air is here for the better part of the next week. Those waiting for Santa can expect him to fly in a peaceful minus ten degrees on the night of Christmas Eve.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
· Today – Partly Cloudy
· High: 1
· Evening: -2
· 9pm: -5
· Saturday –Cloudy
· Morning Low: -9
· Afternoon High: -5
· Sunday – Mostly Cloudy
· Morning Low: -7
· Afternoon High: -4