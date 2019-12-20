SASKATOON -- Most of the province will see highs reaching into plus territory this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll see a continuation of the above seasonal weather, in fact the mild air is here for the better part of the next week. Those waiting for Santa can expect him to fly in a peaceful minus ten degrees on the night of Christmas Eve.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – Partly Cloudy

· High: 1

· Evening: -2

· 9pm: -5

· Saturday –Cloudy

· Morning Low: -9

· Afternoon High: -5

· Sunday – Mostly Cloudy

· Morning Low: -7

· Afternoon High: -4