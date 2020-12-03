Advertisement
Shoppers line up (but keep their distance) as Saskatoon H&M opens
Published Thursday, December 3, 2020 12:12PM CST
H&M opened its doors in Saskatoon on Dec. 3, 2020. (Dan Shingoose/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- A popular retail chain has opened its doors in downtown Saskatoon.
People were lined up, but physically distanced, as the ribbon was cut on the new H&M location at Midtown Plaza.
The Swedish clothing company was scheduled to launch the location earlier this year but that was delayed due to the pandemic.
This is Saskatchewan's second H&M location. The other opened in Regina in 2018.