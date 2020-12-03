SASKATOON -- A popular retail chain has opened its doors in downtown Saskatoon.

People were lined up, but physically distanced, as the ribbon was cut on the new H&M location at Midtown Plaza.

H&M SaskatoonThe Swedish clothing company was scheduled to launch the location earlier this year but that was delayed due to the pandemic. 

This is Saskatchewan's second H&M location. The other opened in Regina in 2018. 

  