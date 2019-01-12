

CTV Saskatoon





A 41-year-old man is in hospital following a Saturday morning shooting.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Ave. T South around 10:40 a.m. after a reported possible shooting.

A man was found inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say that the suspect was not at the home when they arrived, but they are known to the victim.

Detectives from the Targeted Enforcement Section are investigating the incident. Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.