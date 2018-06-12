Saskatoon Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Confederation Park neighborhood Monday evening.

At 7 p.m.,police received a report of someone being shot in the 600 block of Confederation Drive. Witnesses described a dark-coloured Volkswagon with two men and two women that pulled into a parking lot in the area.

One of the passengers in the vehicle fired a shot at a woman who was standing on the balcony of an apartment building. She was struck in the hand.

A 22-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police do not believe this to be a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.