Shoe cleaning venture steps in to serve Saskatoon sneakerheads

A new business in Saskatoon is ready to clean your kicks.

Sneakky Klean is an international business known for its proficiency in restoring various types of shoes. It only has four locations — two in Florida, one in Switzerland, and the most recent addition in Saskatoon.

The owner of Sneakky Klean's Saskatoon branch Grell Darroux, revealed that the concept for the innovative enterprise emerged during discussions with a friend from the Caribbean.

"Seeing that we recently launched one in Europe — Switzerland. It was like a ‘wow’ moment. The idea popped up, I could probably do this here as well. We spoke about it a few more times, then here we are. Sneakky Klean in Saskatoon,” said Darroux.

Their process involves multiple stages, starting with a photo session capturing the “before and after” transformation.

The shoes undergo a detailed cleaning, including the separation of laces and immersion in a specialized solution.

A deep scrubbing ensues, accompanied by a powerful blast from a pressurized water gun to eliminate even the most stubborn stains.

The final phase of the Sneakky Klean experience is a careful drying process, taking a couple of hours to ensure the shoes are returned to their owners in the best possible condition.