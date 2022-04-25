Shift Restaurant to close at Remai Modern in Saskatoon

Shift Restaurant at Remai Modern is set to close later this year and the gallery is on the hunt for another operator to replace it.

Oliver & Bonacini — the Ontario-based company that operates Shift — was awarded the contract to offer food and beverage services at the gallery in 2017.

According to the gallery's co-executive directors and CEOs Aileen Burns and Johan Lundh, it was a joint decision to wind down Shift.

"After nearly five years, Remai Modern’s partnership with Oliver & Bonacini is coming to an end," they said in a statement.

"The contract to operate Remai Modern’s food and beverage services had reached a natural break and it was mutually decided by both organizations to part ways."

The company also provides catering services for events at Remai Modern.

The City of Saskatoon, which operates the gallery, has issued a request for proposals for potential operators.

The call for proposals says the gallery is looking for "established food service vendors that have a successful record of providing high-quality local fare through catering and restaurant services."

Extra consideration will be given to vendors capable of providing "high-quality" options and a preference to showcase local talent.

Shift will continue to stay open until the contract with Oliver & Bonacini ends on Oct. 2, according to the gallery.