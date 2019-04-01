A familiar face to many in downtown Saskatoon celebrated his last shift Monday.

Dan Cardinal has been a bellman at the Sheraton Cavalier for 50 years.

"Today is overwhelming. I’m a little excited about it and nervous,” Cardinal told CTV News.

He started in maintenance with the hotel in 1969. He then became a bellman and he learned the trade became bell captain.

He chose April 1 as his final day because that was the day he started.

He has seen three generations of managers go through this family-owned hotel.

"The lobby of this hotel and this hotel in general will never be the same as it’s been for the last 50 years so yes, it's a sad day for sure for everybody,” general manager Dale Grant said.

Cardinal has carted luggage for celebrities like Kenny Rogers, Jonny Cash and Kiss, he was particularly excited by meeting his hockey idols.

"(Maurice and Henri Richard), Yvan Cornoyer and Ken Dryden. I'm a huge Canadiens fan so that was a highlight.”

He has had many visitors stop and say goodbye over the past few days, he said.

A cardboard cutout was made with his picture on it and it is filling up with well wishes from patrons.