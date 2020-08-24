SASKATOON -- A Prince Albert area man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, RCMP say.

Wesley Custer, 20, was brought to the Shellbrook Hospital on Aug. 21 with serious injuries and died shortly after.

The Major Crimes Unit North is asking for the public’s help in determining the events of the days leading to his death.

Police are also interested in receiving reports of suspicious activity around the hospital to identify who brought Custer there the night of his death.